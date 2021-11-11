Lisa Rinna says her mother, Lois Rinna, has suffered a stroke.

The 58-year-old television personality shared the news about her mom, 93, Wednesday on Instagram.

Rinna posted a throwback video of Lois dancing to a remix of Justin Bieber's song "Despacito." In the caption, Rinna said Lois had a stroke and is transitioning.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions," Rinna wrote.

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," she said.

Rinna's daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin responded in the comments.

"I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do," Delilah Belle wrote.

"Love you nana, forever," Amelia Gray said.

Rinna's former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Eileen Davidson and Teddi Mellencamp showed their support for Rinna's family in the comments.

"Sending so much love to Lois and to you and your family," Davidson wrote.

"we love you Rinna and Lois! You are all in our prayers," Mellencamp said.

Rinna has starred on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2014. Lois Rinna made occasional appearances alongside Rinna on the show.