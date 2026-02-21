After Page Six reported that Colton, 34, walked off the reunion set after a tense conversation with Lisa, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 62, set the rumors straight.
"I didn't see it myself," Lisa toldVariety in an interview.
"I saw him leave, but I saw other people leave too, to go to the bathroom and such, but it took a long time for people to come back. That I can share with you."
Lisa, assuming The Traitors won't air it, claimed she had asked Colton, "What did you mean when you said, 'I'm going to take her hostage?'"
Lisa insisted, "That's all I said. And that spun him out."
Lisa added that she and Colton sat next to each other and "chatted" at the reunion.
"He knows I threw his book in the fireplace and all of that. It's all out there. It's all cool," she noted.
When reached for a comment, a representative for Colton said, "Lisa has always been privately kind to Colton, which makes some of her public behavior all the more confusing -- it doesn't match their private communications, and it seems like she's trying to manufacture conflict that doesn't exist."
The rep added, "Colton feels incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support he's received from the cast."
A source who was at the taping told Variety that the former The Bachelor star "did not storm out or spin out at any point."
Lisa said rumors she and Colton have been feuding are "silly" and The Traitors is just "a game."
"I never meant any harm," Lisa said. "Hopefully, we can all have a kumbaya moment."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Lisa and Colton's feud began when Colton, a Faithful, suspected Lisa was a Traitor and shared a plan to keep her "hostage," meaning he'd protect her from banishment, as long as she prevented his murder, according to People.
Once Lisa declined to work with Colton, he organized a plan to banish her.
Tension escalated when Lisa told Colton, "Let's talk about you being a stalker," referring to accusations Colton's ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph had made about him in Fall 2020 after they split.
As Colton faced backlash and claimed to have received death threats, Lisa received a lot of support fromThe Traitors fans for calling out Colton's "stalker" past.
One Instagram user who applauded her and wrote on Threads, "Please ask about the restraining order at the reunion. I'll finally tune in to this season if that happens."
Lisa said Colton unfollowed her on Instagram, and she apologized via Instagram Stories in January.
"Hi, guys, okay, so it's come to my attention that my post... is taking on a life of its own and it's causing real problems for Colton and I do not want this because Colton and I are great," Lisa said in a video.
"He was a great -- and is a great -- nemesis for me on the show in the game. Now, as you know, if you ask me to be a Housewife I'll bring it to you, right? That's what I was doing, all in the name of the game."
ADVERTISEMENT
She added, "But just so you know, I am totally great with Colton. I have been texting with him. We talk. Everything is great."
In a second video post via Instagram, Lisa said she felt "horrible" about "the backlash" Colton was receiving because her "stalker" remark was supposed to be perceived as just a playful jab.
"I don't want to hurt anybody. I am here to play the game, to have fun... We had so much fun. I always, always had a great time with him," she insisted.
"So please guys, be gentle. It's a game. It's a TV show. We're all doing the best we can. Don't send death threats or do anything to jeopardize somebody's family... Listen, it's all part of the game, even after."
Lisa compared filming The Traitors -- which releases new episodes Thursdays at 9PM ET on Peacock -- to a sporting event.
Colton is married to political strategist Jordan C. Brown after publicly coming out as gay in April 2021. He and Jordan are raising a child together.
Prior to falling in love with Jordan, Colton had appeared on three different reality TV dating shows on ABC.
After failing to find love with Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette's 14th season, Colton dated Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise and then starred on The Bachelor's 23rd season.
Colton gave his final rose to Cassie during The Bachelor finale, which filmed in late 2018 and aired in early 2019. The pair dated for about 18 months and discussed getting engaged before announcing their breakup in May 2020.
What started out as an amicable split turned nasty when Cassie accused Colton of trying to "monetize" their breakup by writing about it in his The First Time memoir as well as stalking and harassing her, which resulted in Cassie filing a restraining order against the former NFL player in September 2020 followed by a police report several weeks later.
Colton allegedly put a tracking device on Cassie's car, sent her "unsettling" text messages, and would stand outside her apartment or her parents' house very late at night.
Colton later told multiple press outlets Cassie ultimately dropped the restraining order after they were able to reach an agreement in private that addressed Cassie's concerns.