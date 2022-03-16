Thai singer and rapper Lisa has a first music video with 500 million views on YouTube.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, celebrated on Twitter after her performance video for the solo song "Money" reached the milestone Tuesday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the post reads, referencing Blackpink's fandom.

Lisa released the "Money" performance video in September. The video is now the fastest video by a K-pop female solo artist to reach 500 million views on YouTube.

The record was previously held by Lisa's Blackpink bandmate Jennie for her "Solo" music video.

"Money" appears on Lisa's debut solo single album, Lalisa, released in September. The album also features the single "Lalisa."

Blackpink consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The group's "How You Like That" dance performance video passed 1 billion views on YouTube in February.