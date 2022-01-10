South Korean singer and rapper Lisa now has the fastest music video by a K-pop solo female artist to pass 400 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa, a member of the girl group Blackpink, celebrated on Twitter after her "Money" performance video and "Lalisa" music video both reached 400 million views.

"Lalisa" set the new record four months after its release. The record was previously held by Blackpink member Jennie's music video for "Solo," which reached 400 million views in about a year.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" Blackpink tweeted, referencing its fan base, known as BLINK.

"Money" and "Lalisa" appear on Lisa's debut solo single album, Lalisa, released in September.

Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The group has five music videos with over 1 billion views on YouTube, the most recent being "How You Like That," which reached the milestone in November.

Blackpink released its debut studio album, The Album, in October 2020.