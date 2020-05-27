Lisa Kudrow appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed how Matthew Perry gifted her a cookie jar from the set of Friends.

The cookie jar, which has a clock and says Cookie Time, was a background item in Monica ( Courteney Cox ) and Rachel's ( Jennifer Aniston ) apartment.

Kudrow once referred to the cookie jar as a clock during a scene where her character Phoebe was running late. The incident turned into an inside joke between the cast with Perry gifting it to her as Friends ended its run.

"We were laughing hysterically and crying because it was the end," Kudrow said about how the cast reacted to Perry's gift.

Kudrow stated how surprised she was that Perry was able to take an item from the set.

"I think the first thing I asked was, 'This is so nice, did you get permission?' because they were, I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left," she said.

Kudrow and the other cast members will star in a Friends reunion special on streaming service HBO Max.

The special was going to launch alongside the service on Wednesday, but production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.