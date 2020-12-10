Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks are weighing in on Mary Cosby's "unusual" marriage to her step-grandfather.

Barlow and Marks discussed Cosby's marriage to Robert Cosby, Sr., her late grandmother's second husband, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Wednesday's RHOSLC showed Cosby discuss her family history after a fight with Jen Shah. During a dinner with Heather Gay, Cosby said she was initially reluctant to marry her husband in an arranged marriage.

"I did marry him," she said. "I didn't want to. That's weird to me. But [my grandmother] really did want me to, so I obeyed her. I trusted every word."

Cosby said she's since made "peace" with her marriage to Robert Cosby. The couple have been married over 20 years and have a teenage son.

On WWHL, Barlow described Cosby's marriage as "unconventional."

"I think Mary's marriage is unconventional. If it works for them, great," she said.

Marks shared similar sentiments about Cosby's marriage.

"For me, you know, it's interesting. I think that it is definitely unusual to be married to your step-grandfather; I think everyone would agree on that. It's not the norm that you hear about," Marks said.

"When you understand the story behind it and that it's in essence an arranged marriage, which is very common all over the world, just not in the United States, you just say, 'Whatever works. If you're happy, you're happy,'" she added. "I want Mary to be happy at the end of it."

Marks also addressed her separation from her husband, Seth Marks. Marks was asked if she regrets discussing her split from Seth Marks on RHOSLC.

"Actually, I would say more of a regret was not being more upfront about it to begin with," the star said. "I think it would have saved me a lot of aggravation."

"I do think that having talked with some of the ladies earlier on, it may have been a lot easier on me if I had done that," she added.