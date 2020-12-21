Lionsgate has acquired the U.K. rights to period drama Living starring Bill Nighy, a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1956 film Ikiru.

Nighy will star as Williams, a veteran civil servant in London in 1952, who is caught in the bureaucracy of rebuilding England following World War II.

Williams, as paperwork builds, discovers that he has seven months to live and starts to search for meaning in his life.

Oliver Hermanus is directing the film from a screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro. Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen of Number 9 Films are producing.

Production is set to begin in the spring.

The production comes after Lionsgate announced it would cut 15-20 employees from its London office. said Monday that films in the United Kingdom will continue to be source and serviced locally by a team that includes senior acquisition and production executive Emma Berkofsky and Marie-Claire Benson, who oversees marketing and distribution.

"Lionsgate is continuing its longstanding commitment to acquiring the best of British cinema and bringing the highest caliber entertainment to U.K. audiences," Lionsgate's president of acquisitions and co-productions Jason Constantine said in a statement.

"We are thrilled for Lionsgate UK to be continuing our relationship with Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen on another outstanding film. We have a very strong and talented team in place and I' excited to working with Emma and Marie-Claire to amplify and support British filmmaking voices throughout the region. Living is a perfect example of a story that we are so confident will resonate with U.K. audiences and we're thrilled and proud to be this film's home distributor," he continued.