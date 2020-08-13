Linkin Park has released a rare early demo ahead of its Hybrid Theory reissue.

The rock band shared "She Couldn't," an unreleased track from 1999, on Thursday.

"She Couldn't" features vocals by Mike Shinoda and late singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide at age 41 in July 2017. The song appears on the forthcoming 20th anniversary version of Linkin Park's album Hybrid Theory.

The Hybrid Theory reissue will be released Oct. 9 in multiple physical and digital formats, including a super deluxe box set, a super deluxe vinyl box set and a deluxe CD, all featuring the original Hybrid Theory and B-Side Rarities.

The super deluxe box set includes three more CDs 00 the remix record Reanimation, LPU Rarities with 18 exclusive tracks from the Linkin Park Underground fan club, and Forgotten Demos featuring "She Couldn't" and 11 other unreleased tracks -- three vinyl LPs, three DVDs, an illustrated book and other materials.

"It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released. All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you," Linkin Park said in a statement.

Linkin Park had teased the reissue Wednesday on Instagram.

Linkin Park consists of Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn. The group released its seventh studio album, One More Light, in May 2017, prior to Bennington's death.

Farrell said on Dan Nicholl's Dan Really Likes Wine web series in April that Linkin Park was writing new music prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.