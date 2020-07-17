'Line of Duty' Season 1 to air on BBC One in August
UPI News Service, 07/17/2020
Line of Duty Season 1 is coming to BBC One.
BBC One announced in a press release Friday that Season 1 of the police procedural series will make its debut in August.
Beginning Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. ET, Line of Duty Season 1 will air Monday and Tuesday nights on BBC One.
"When series one was first broadcast, Line of Duty was a little police drama on BBC Two. I'm delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and existing fans a chance to watch from the very beginning," Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio said.
"Eight years after our unheralded Brummie cop show quietly debuted on BBC Two, we're thrilled that Tony Gates and AC12's top team get a chance to go again for a brand new audience on BBC One," executive producer Simon Heath said.
Production on Line of Duty Season 6, featuring Kelly Macdonald, shut down in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Deadline said this week that World Productions, which produces the show, hopes to resume production in late August.
The BBC reportedly plans to resume filming Peaky Blinders and Call the Midwife in November and September, respectively.
