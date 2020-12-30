Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have ended their engagement.

Vonn, a retired Olympic skier, and Subban, a professional hockey player, recently split after three years of dating.

Vonn, 36, shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Subban, 31.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately," she captioned the post. "We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Subban called Vonn "one of the most kind and caring people" he knows in a post on his own account.

"I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," the NHL player wrote.

In November, Vonn spent Thanksgiving with her sisters and posted a photo of herself with her dog Friday on Christmas Day.

Vonn said in an interview with People conducted earlier this month that she was looking forward to a "clean slate" in 2021.

"A new year, new hope, full of positivity and just kind of shedding 2020," the star said.

"I just want to break free from it, and I feel like I'm so optimistic and so looking forward to a new year," she added.

Vonn and Subban originally got engaged in August 2019. Vonn proposed to Subban again on their two-year anniversary as a couple on Christmas Day in 2019 as an act of "equality."

"We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can't wait to marry you babe #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar," she wrote on Instagram.

Vonn was previously married to skier Thomas Vonn. Vonn and Subban met in 2017 and were first linked in April 2018.