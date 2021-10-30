Lindsey Morgan has announced she is leaving The CW drama Walker after two seasons.

"After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so," Morgan said in a statement to Deadline.

"The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best."

It is unclear how Morgan's character will be written out of the show and when her final episode of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot will air.

Season 2 premiered this week.

"We respect and support Lindsey Morgan's decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best. She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for Micki to return," CBS Studios and The CW said in a joint statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jared Padalecki plays Texas Ranger Cordell Walker on the show.

Morgan previously starred in The CW series The 100 for seven seasons.