Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan hopes to film a sequel to the 2004 movie.

The 33-year-old actress and singer said in an interview Monday on Radio Andy that she's pushing for a Mean Girls 2.

Lohan plays Cady Heron in Mean Girls, which co-stars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. Lohan said she plans to contact director Mark Waters, producer Lorne Michaels and writer Tina Fey.

"I think there definitely is momentum towards it. I'm actually trying to get on a call, hopefully in the next week or two, with Tina and even Mark Waters and Lacey," the star said.

"I'm close with a lot of the other cast, so just to kind of get us all on a call together and just see where everyone's at -- and Lorne Michaels and everything, the powers that be -- to see what everyone's thinking," she added. "That would be my dream to come back and film a sequel to Mean Girls."

Mean Girls centered on Cady, a new student who befriends an exclusive high school clique, called the Plastics. Lohan agreed with host Andy Cohen that a sequel might explore the Mean Girls in the workforce.

"It's also a question of if they stayed in the same area, if they moved on or they keep in contact or how they keep in contact," she said. "It'd be really interesting to see where all they are now as grown, mature women. It'd be really cool."

Fey reflected on Mean Girls on Today in May 2019 while celebrating the film's 15th anniversary. In an interview with UPI in October, Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, said he embraces the film's lasting popularity.

"There was a moment in my life where I realized Mean Girls isn't just a movie, it's part of people's lives. I decided to just lean into it, because if I can help spread happiness with a movie that everyone loves, why not do it?" the actor said.