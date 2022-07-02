Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress Lindsay Lohan has tied the knot her longtime beau, financier Bader Shammas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her representative confirmed the marriage news to People.com and UsMagazine.com Saturday, but did not disclose any details about the wedding.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," Lohan, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of her smiling with Shammas.

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."

The couple announced their engagement after about two years of dating in November.

Lohan has been living in Dubai for the past seven years.

In March, Netflix said it had teamed up with her to make two additional movies after the release of her romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas, for the streaming service.