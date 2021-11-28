Mean Girls and The Parent Trap alum Lindsay Lohan has announced her engagement on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," the 35-year-old actress captioned Sunday's gallery of photos of her with beau Bader Shammas.

Lohan can be seen in the snapshots wearing a large Harry Winston diamond on her left hand.

The post has already gotten more than 300,000 "likes."

People.com said Lohan has been dating Shammas, the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse in Dubai, for about two years.

Lohan has been living in Dubai for the past seven years.

She will soon be seen in an as-yet-untitled Netflix Christmas movie, opposite Chord Overstreet.