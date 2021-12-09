Italian Filmmaker Lina Wertmuller, who was the first woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, died Thursday at the age of 93.

The Italian Film Archive confirmed Wertmuller's death to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Deadline also confirmed her death, citing Italian publication La Republica. Wertmuller died in her home in Rome.

The director was best known for her films Seven Beauties, Swept Away, The Seduction of Mimi and more. Actor Giancarlo Giannini starred in all three films and frequently worked with Wertmuller.

Seven Beauties, from 1975, was nominated for four Oscars including Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Actor for Giannini and Best Original Screenplay, also for Wertmuller.

Wertmuller wrote and made her directorial debut with 1963's The Lizards. Other films she made include Let's Talk About Men, Love and Anarchy, All Screwed Up, her English-language debut A Night Full of Rain, Blood Feud, A Joke of Destiny, Crystal or Ash, Fire or Wind, as long as It's Love, Ciao Professore! and many more.

Wertmuller received an honorary Oscar in 2019 and was honored with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.