Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to help fans curb their cravings for Encanto music in a new comedic ad that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Miranda, who wrote the songs for the Encanto soundtrack, helps advertise a pill named Encantix in the clip, which was released on Monday.

The pill, which is meant to be placed into the ears of fans, will cut down on the amount of times families have to listen to Encanto tracks such as "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

"Encantix is not intended for use to curb Hamilton, Moana or any other Disney musicals. Call your doctor if you can't stop talking about Bruno for more than four hours. Encantix may cause explosive jazz hands," a voice over for the ad says before Miranda's hands are blown off.

The soundtrack to Encanto was recently the No. 1 album in the U.S. for an eighth week.

Miranda also discussed the success of the soundtrack and how his son is proud of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" with Kimmel.

"I'm peaking now. I know I will not be cool very soon to my children so I'm enjoying this moment," Miranda said.