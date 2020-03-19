Lin-Manuel Miranda was Jimmy Fallon's guest on the latest episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fallon has been releasing onto YouTube this new version of The Tonight Show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The comedian was filmed by his wife Nancy Juvonen inside their home and was joined by their children, 6-year-old Winnie and 5-year-old Frances.

"Here's some good news. I saw, you can now stream the movie Cats online. You guys remember Cats, this is when movie theaters were empty before the virus," Fallon joked during his opening monologue.

Fallon then interviewed Miranda through video chat who discussed what his life was like under quarantine as he and his wife Vanessa Nadal homeschool their children, 5-year-old Sebastian and 2-year-old Francisco.

"I agree with Shonda Rhimes' tweet, every teacher should make a billion dollars a year," Miranda said before noting that he isn't getting much work done but rather learning how to teach math.

Miranda and Fallon both promoted charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS which assists those in the entertainment and Broadway community who need help meeting COVID-19 related expenses.

Fallon, as he does with every home edition of The Tonight Show, picks a different charity to support that fans can donate to.

Miranda ended things with a performance of "Dear Theodosia" from his hit Broadway musical Hamilton which he played on a piano.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!