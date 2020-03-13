Broadway star and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda released a song that was cut from his musical blockbuster Hamilton.

"Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app. Alas. But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail. Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it," Miranda tweeted Thursday night along with audio of the song.

The track is a conversation between America's founding fathers Alexander Hamilton and George Washington.

Miranda and Christopher Jackson played the roles when the show opened on Broadway in 2015. It won the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award for Best Musical and Grammy Award for Best Musical Album.

Thomas Kail directed the production.

All major New York stage performances -- including Broadway shows -- have been canceled through mid-April in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.