Hamilton icon Lin-Manuel Miranda and Modern Family alum Julie Bowen will guest star in the series finale of Disney XD's DuckTales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 90-minute, animated special is to air on the channel on March 15, the network announced Tuesday.

"The future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.)" a synopsis of the episode said.

Other guest stars from the series returning for the finale are Giancarlo Esposito, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Catherine Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale, Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White and Amy Sedaris.

An earlier incarnation of the show ran four seasons 1987-90.

New episodes for the third and last season will premiere every Monday beginning Feb. 22.

A marathon of all of the revival's episodes will kick off March 8, leading up to the finale.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It has been an absolute honor to adventure along with the Duck Family for three seasons of derring-do bad and good luck tales," producers Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones said in a statement.

"Ever since Carl Barks took a silly squawking duck from a funny animal cartoon and sent him looking for pirate gold, these characters have been part of a constantly evolving legacy of invention and reinvention. We set out to honor all those things that we've loved about DuckTales since we were kids and introduce new parts of that legacy for families around the globe.

"Along the way, our stellar crew, unbelievable cast and endlessly supportive fans have become a bit of a family ourselves. And it has been a great joy to solve mysteries and rewrite history alongside them."

Disney released a video Tuesday showing the voice cast reuniting on Zoom over the winter holidays for a dramatic reading of the catchy DuckTales main title song.