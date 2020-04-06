Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton surprised a young fan on the newest episode of John Krasinski's YouTube series, Some Good News.

Krasinski spoke with 9 -year-old Aubrey through Zoom and promised her tickets to Hamilton on Broadway once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Aubrey is a big fan of the musical and was unable to see it recently due to the virus.

Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt also joined the conversation. Aubrey is a fan of Blunt for her title role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Miranda then made a surprise entrance on Zoom and started to perform "Alexander Hamilton" from the musical. Miranda was joined by Hamilton stars Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson, among others.

"If you can't go to Hamilton we're bringing Hamilton to you," Krasinski said.