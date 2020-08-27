Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively will star in a new romantic comedy.

The 40-year-old actor and 33-year-old actress have joined the film The Making Of, co-starring Richard Gere and Diane Keaton

The Making Of follows a pair of married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton), who cast actors (Miranda and Lively) to play younger versions of themselves in a movie about their romance -- as their marriage is falling apart.

The new film is written and produced by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, with Zwick as director. The pair have previously collaborated on such films as Traffic, Legends of the Fall and The Last Samurai.

Endeavor Content will shop the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, which begins Sept. 10. The festival will feature films from Halle Berry and Regina King, and honor Anthony Hopkins and Chloe Zhao.

The Making Of will begin filming in spring 2021.

Miranda is known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton. Lively played Serena van der Woodsen on the CW series Gossip Girl and last starred in the film The Rhythm Section.