Limp Bizkit is going on tour in 2022.

The rock band shared plans Wednesday for Still Sucks, a new U.S. tour featuring special guests Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish and Yung Gravy.

The Still Sucks tour kicks off April 28 in Tampa, Fla., and ends May 31 in Ontario, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Limp Bizkit plan to tour Europe following the U.S. shows.

The Still Sucks tour is in support of Limp Bizkit's album of the same name, released in October. The album features the single "Dad Vibes."

Here's the full list of dates for the Still Sucks tour:

April 28 - Tampa, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

April 30 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

May 3 - Norfolk, Va., at Chartway Arena

May 4 - Roanake, Va., at Berglund Center

May 6 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Casino

May 7 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 10 - Lowell, Mass., at Tsongas Center

May 12 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 13 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

May 15 - Baltimore, Md., at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

May 18 - Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre

May 19 - Saginaw, Mich., at The Dow Event Center

May 21 - Gary, Ind., at Hard Rock Casino

May 22 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

May 24 - Kansas City, Mo., at Cable Dahmer Arena

May 26 - Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events Center

May 28 - Las Vegas, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

May 29 - Reno, Nev., at Reno Events Center

May 31 - Ontario, Calif., at Toyota Arena