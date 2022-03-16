Limp Bizkit is going on tour in 2022.The rock band shared plans Wednesday for Still Sucks, a new U.S. tour featuring special guests Scowl, Wargasm UK, $not, Dying Wish and Yung Gravy.The Still Sucks tour kicks off April 28 in Tampa, Fla., and ends May 31 in Ontario, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.Limp Bizkit plan to tour Europe following the U.S. shows.The Still Sucks tour is in support of Limp Bizkit's album of the same name, released in October. The album features the single "Dad Vibes."Here's the full list of dates for the Still Sucks tour:April 28 - Tampa, Fla., at Hard Rock LiveApril 30 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock LiveMay 3 - Norfolk, Va., at Chartway ArenaMay 4 - Roanake, Va., at Berglund CenterMay 6 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock CasinoMay 7 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaMay 10 - Lowell, Mass., at Tsongas CenterMay 12 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun ArenaMay 13 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square GardenMay 15 - Baltimore, Md., at Chesapeake Employers Insurance ArenaMay 18 - Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli CentreMay 19 - Saginaw, Mich., at The Dow Event CenterMay 21 - Gary, Ind., at Hard Rock CasinoMay 22 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch CenterMay 24 - Kansas City, Mo., at Cable Dahmer ArenaMay 26 - Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events CenterMay 28 - Las Vegas, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las VegasMay 29 - Reno, Nev., at Reno Events CenterMay 31 - Ontario, Calif., at Toyota Arena