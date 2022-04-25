Lily Tomlin was immortalized in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with a handprint and footprint ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomlin was joined by her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda who gave a speech. Tomlin's wife Jane Wagner, Rita Moreno and Grace and Frankie star June Diane Raphael were also in attendance.

Tomlin, 82, added smaller footprints next to her own to represent her sketch-comedy character Edith Ann as seen in Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In.

The actress is also known for starring in 9 to 5, Big Business, All of Me and more. Netflix will be releasing the second half of Grace and Frankie's seventh and final season on Friday.

"Lily's been pushing me around for decades. So I'm really glad they're going to put her hands in cement, maybe they'll get stuck and her feet too," Fonda said.

"As a young performer I dreamt the sky was the limit and here I am being celebrated as a sidewalk. What a journey it's been from having to hit the pavement to being the pavement," Tomlin said.