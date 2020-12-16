Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in a new Hulu series.

The 31-year-old actress and 38-year-old actor will star in a limited series about Anderson and Lee's relationship, including the scandal surrounding their leaked sex tape.

The eight-episode project is currently titled Pam & Tommy and will recount the relationship between Anderson and Lee, who married days after they met in 1995. After their honeymoon sex tape was stolen from their home and shared online, Anderson and Lee sued the distributor and eventually reached a settlement.

Seth Rogen will co-star as the man who stole Anderson and Lee's tape and will executive produce the series.

Anderson and Lee had two children, sons Brandon and Dylan, before splitting in 1998. During the marriage, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse and was sentenced to six months in jail.

The new series hails from Rogen and Evan Goldberg 's Point Grey Pictures and Annapurna Television. Rob Siegel will write the series, with Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) to direct.

Sources told Deadline that Anderson and Lee are aware of the series but not involved with the project. The show will begin production in the spring.

James is known for playing Lady Rose on Downton Abbey and recently starred in Netflix's Rebecca. She will next appear in the Netflix film The Dig, starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes.

Stan plays Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the character in the new Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.