True-crime film Peggy Jo starring Lily James, has been acquired by the Universal Pictures Content Group in a deal that includes multiple territories.

Studio HanWay Films has completed a number of pre-sales internationally for the film with Universal Pictures Content Group acquiring it for Benelux, German speaking Europe, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Turkey, U.K., Bulgaria, the former Yugoslavia, Czech and Slovak Republics, Hungary, Poland, Romania, CIS, Baltics, Israel, West Indies, South Africa, Hong Kong, the Indian subcontinent, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South East Asia Pay TV, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Latin America.

Peggy Jo has also been sold to DeAPlaneta for Spain, Tohokushinsha for Japan, Noori Pictures for South Korea, Shaw for Singapore, Odeon for Greece and Front Row for the Middle East.

James will star as a bank robber posing as a man. The film is loosely based on the true-story of Peggy Jo Dallas.

Filmmaker Phillip Noyce is directing (Salt) based off a script by Robert Knott (Appaloosa). Simon Brooks is producing through his production company Canyon Creek Films.