Lilly Singh is sharing her pain after being hospitalized for ovarian cysts.

The 33-year-old YouTube star, comedian and television personality said Wednesday that she spent a day in the emergency room.

Singh shared a video of herself rolling her eyes in her hospital bed. She included the caption "learning there are cysts on my ovaries" and set the clip to "Smokin Out the Window" by Silk Sonic.

"Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods? LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT... the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK," Singh captioned the post.

"No but actually. It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother," she added.

Actor and producer Kenya Barris , comedian and television personality Howie Mandel and actress Brittany Furlan sent love and support to Singh in the comments.

"Dude!!! Soooo many prayers to you!!!!" Barris wrote.

"I'm here if you need anything," Mandel added.

"Welcome to the club Cyster sending love," Furlan said.

Singh came to fame on YouTube under the name Superwoman. She has since hosted the NBC late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, which ended in June 2021.

As an actress, Singh most recently appeared in Dollface Season 2. She will also release her second book, Be a Triangle: How I Went From Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape, in April.