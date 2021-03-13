Riverdale and Chemical Hearts actress Lili Reinhart is set to star in the Netflix movie Plus/Minus.

"I'm so proud to announce Plus/Minus as my next project and my second film serving as an executive producer," Reinhart tweeted Friday.

Wanuri Kahiu is directing the movie, which was written by April Prosser.

"On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie's life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career," the streaming service said in a press release.

"In both journeys throughout her 20s, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscovers herself."