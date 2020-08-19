Riverdale star Lili Reinhart says she's "psyched" for the show's time jump in Season 5.

The 23-year-old actress discussed the CW series during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, confirmed the show will have a seven-year time jump in Season 5 that will take the characters into adulthood.

"We're taking the first few episodes to finish Season 4 technically, and then Season 5 we're actually doing a, I believe, seven-year time jump in the future," the star said.

"We're not gonna be teenagers anymore," she added. "I'm psyched about it. I'm really psyched about it. I think it will be nice to play an adult."

Season 4 ended early in May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the same month that Season 5 will pick up with three episodes that were intended for the end of the fourth season. The episodes will feature important events like prom and high school graduation before the show makes the time jump.

On The Tonight Show, Reinhart said she and the Riverdale cast will begin filming Season 5 after quarantining for two weeks.

"We had two and a half episodes left. We stopped in the middle of an episode. So when we go back we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March," she said. "So we're all going to be significantly tanner ... maybe I've gained weight during quarantine so I'll look a little different."

Reinhart jokingly added it will be "very easy" to spot the scenes that were filmed in March versus September.

Riverdale co-stars KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan. Aguirre-Sacasa apologized to Morgan in June after the actress criticized the treatment of her character, Toni Topaz, on the show.