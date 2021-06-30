Lil Yachty gets emotional in a new song titled "Love Music."

The track features the rapper thinking back on someone he loved that he can't get out of his head.

"All I ever heard was good things/ Good things about you and your ways/ All I ever do is think of you/ Think of you and me holding hands," Lil Yachty sings.

The melancholy track is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora and Tidal.

The artwork for the song features Lil Yachty sitting with his head down holding flowers as a heart floats above his head.

Lil Yachty last released the mixtape Michigan Boy Boat in April. His last studio album titled Lil Boat 3 was released in May 2020.

Lil Yachty guest stars in Season 2 of FXX's Dave, which follows Lil Dicky.