Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Jhene Aiko's Chilombo, followed by Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 4 and NCT 127's NCT #127: Neo Zone, the 2nd Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 6, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 7, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 at No. 8, Justin Bieber's Changes at No. 9 and Megan Thee Stallion's Suga at No. 10.