Comedian, actor, writer and producer Lil Rel Howery has signed on to host NBC's new game show, Small Fortune.

The program challenges teams of three friends to complete tasks involving tiny objects.

To win cash prizes, contestants must demonstrate dexterity, focus and precision.

"I'm really excited to host this very fun and exciting game show," Howery said in a press release. "I've played the games and they're not as easy as they look, which is why this show will be so fun to watch. You will want to try some of these creative games at home."

Production is set to begin later this year.