Lil Nas X teases 'Holiday' single in video featuring Michael J. Fox
UPI News Service, 11/09/2020
Lil Nas X is teasing his new single "Holiday."
The 21-year-old singer and rapper shared a trailer for the song's music video Sunday featuring actor Michael J. Fox.
The teaser shows Lil Nas X travel back in time to an old Western town, where he sees Santa being kicked out of a saloon for being too drunk. Lil Nas X picks up Santa's hat and becomes the new Santa, Santa Nas X.
Lil Nas X then takes off on his horse, which has transformed into a reindeer. Fox, who starred in the Back to the Future film series, is then shown warning Lil Nas X to avoid 2020.
"Whatever you do, Nas, don't go to 2020," Fox says.
Fox said in a tweet Monday that he was "thrilled" to be part of the project.
"It's always a good time when you travel back to the past. Thrilled to be a part of this! Good luck in the future @LilNasX," he wrote.
Lil Nas X will release "Holiday" on Friday. The song is his first new single in nearly two years, following the release of "Rodeo" with Cardi B in June 2019.
"My first single in almost 2 years 'Holiday' is out this Friday!" Lil Nas X tweeted.
Lil Nas X released his debut EP, 7, in June 2019. In addition to "Rodeo," the EP features the singles "Old Town Road" and "Panini."
Lil Nas X will release the children's book C is for Country in January.
Fox will release the new memoir No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality on Nov. 17. In the book, Fox shares the darkest moment he's experienced since his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.
