FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Stay safe guys," Perry said.
Lizzo dressed as Grogu from Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The character is also known as Baby Yoda.
"A representative from Grogu's publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night. 'Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *Jedi hand wave*," Lizzo said next to photos of herself drinking and having a good time as Grogu.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.