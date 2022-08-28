Maneskin, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were early winners at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Maneskin earned the honor for Best Alternative Video for "I Wanna Be Your Slave," while Lil Nas X and Harlow won the statuette for Best Collaboration for "Industry Baby."

Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj are hosting the event.

Harlow kicked off the show with a performance of "First Class," with an assist from Fergie.

Lizzo then brought down the house with a mashup of "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."