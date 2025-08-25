Lil Nas X is facing four felony charges after an alleged assault on police officers last week.

The Grammy-winning singer and rapper, best known for his 2018 single "Old Town Road," was charged Monday with three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest, NBC News reported.

Lil Nas X, 26, was allegedly involved in an incident early Thursday morning in Los Angeles, where police were called to Ventura Boulevard regarding a naked man in public.

The singer, born Montero Lamar Hill, is accused of charging at responding officers.

He taken to the hospital after the confrontation, according to Variety.

TMZ shared footage of Lil Nas X Thursday that showed him in the street while wearing underwear and cowboy boots.

Lil Nas X's attorney Christine O'Connor stressed in court that the singer has "strong community ties," no criminal record, and does not present a flight risk, NBC News said.

"Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person's life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him," O'Connor added, per the outlet.