Rapper Lil Durk's 7220 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Mogan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by the Encanto soundtrack at No. 3, Jack White 's Fear of the Dawn at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 6, 42 Dugg & EST Gee's Last Ones Left at No. 7, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 8, Fivio Foreign's BIBLE at No. 9 and Camila Cabello's Familia at No. 10.