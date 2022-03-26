Rapper Lil Durk's 7220 is No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Ghost's Impera, followed by the Encanto soundtrack at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Rex Orange County's Who Cares? at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's Highlights at No. 6, For King & Country's What Are We Waiting For? at No. 7, Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 8, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.