Rapper Lil Baby's My Turn is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth-consecutive week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited 2, followed by DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 3, Post Malone 's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 4 and The Weeknd 's After Hours at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 6, Polo G's The Goat at No. 7, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 8, Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 9 and Future's High Off Life at No. 10.