Rapper Lil Baby's My Turn is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG, followed by BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 at No. 3, James Taylor 's American Standard at No. 4 and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being AntiSocial at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Justin Bieber's Changes at No. 6, G Herbo's PTSD at No. 7, Five Finger Death Punch's F8 at No. 8, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 9 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Still Flexin, Still Steppin at No. 10.