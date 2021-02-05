Lifetime's Wendy Williams biopic and documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess! was cable's No. 1 movie and documentary, making Lifetime the top network for the night on Jan. 30.

The film, titled Wendy Williams : The Movie, has bested all cable movies in the last nine months among adults aged 25-54 (1.2 million), women 25-54 (893,000), adults 18-49 (958,000) and women 18-49 (682,000) in Live+3 ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Wendy Williams: The Movie drew 2.9 million total viewers and was the No. 1 telecast in prime time on Saturday with women 25-54 and women 18-49.

Wendy Williams: What a Mess! was Lifetime's best non-fiction telecast in more than two years among total viewers (2.6 million) and women 25-54 (802,000) in Live+3. It ranks as cable's No. 1 documentary of the year among all key demos.

Wendy Williams: The Movie and Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa biopic made the network the home of cable's top two non-holiday movies in the past nine months. Salt-N-Pepa drew 1.9 million total viewers.

All telecasts of both films and the documentary have reached more than 15.5 million total viewers to date.

Lifetime will next release Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.

Wendy Williams: The Movie stars Ciera Payton as the talk show host and Morocco Omari as Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The film chronicles Williams' career from her days as a radio host to having her own syndicated talk show.