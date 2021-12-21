Lifetime has announced a new film centered around the true story of Abby Hernandez titled Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, which is coming to the network on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

Lindsay Navarro stars as Abby in the film with Ben Savage as her kidnapper Nathaniel Kibby and Erica Durance as Abby's mother Zenya.

Abby was 14 years old when she was abducted while walking home from school in North Conway, N.H., in 2013.

She was kept inside of a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar. Abby went through psychological, sexual and emotional abuse but always kept hope alive that she would escape.

Jessica Harmon serves as director, based off a script by Michael Vickerman. Hernandez serves as executive producer.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is the newest installment of Lifetime's Girl In slate of films which also includes Girl in the Basement, Girl in the Bunker and Girl in the Box.

The film also joins Lifetime's February slate of original films, which also include Single Black Female, Line Sisters and Caught in His Web.