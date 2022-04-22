Lifetime will launch "Life & Crime Mondays," a night of true crime docuseries, in June.

The network ordered three new original unscripted series for it, including #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, Meet Marry Murder, and Phrogging: Hider in My House. It also acquired the series Sleeping With a Killer.

The true crime night rolls out with #TextMeWhenYouGetHome and Sleeping With a Killer on June 6 -- the first Monday of June -- followed by Phrogging: Hider in My House and Meet Marry Murder later this summer.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a viral hashtag after the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in Britain, and sparked conversation about the lack of safety women feel while in public alone.

The series about missing women whose cases came down to texts will premiere at 9 p.m. EDT.. Each episode will follow a story of a missing woman who was abducted, harmed, or murdered. Their stories will be told through emotional interviews, including siblings, stylistic recreations, actual texts, phone records and other digital records that authorities used to solve the case. Survivors in several of these cases will come out to tell their story in their own words.

"True crime has proven to be addictive, and people cannot get enough," said Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming, Lifetime and LMN, in a statement. "Our Ripped from the Headlines movies have really struck a chord with our audiences, and we are excited to expand our crime offerings with these new unscripted series joining the network. Lifetime is the perfect home for these cautionary, fascinating and stranger-than-fiction programs."