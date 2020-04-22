Lifetime is now accepting applications for a 12-episode competition series called Dance Moms: Abby's Virtual Dance Off.

Dance teacher and reality TV star Abby Lee Miller will host the show, critiquing the contestants' taped performances, then video chatting with the winner of each episode.

Eligible dancers must be ages 6 to 16 and have the permission of a parent to compete.

"More than ever, our audiences need those familiar faces they love, and with the explosion of people filming their dance moves to be shared, Abby's Virtual Dance Off provides us the opportunity to bring some of the most talented dancers to the forefront on television," said Gena McCarthy, executive vice president of unscripted development and programming of Lifetime and head of programming for FYI.

No debut date has been announced.