Lifetime has announced plans for more TV movies inspired by V.C. Andrews' gothic novels.

The cable TV network said Wednesday it will air Flowers in the Attic: The Origin this summer.

The cast will include Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew and Paul Wesley.

Lifetime is also developing a series of telepictures based on Andrews' Cutler books -- Dawn, Secrets of the Morning, Twilight's Child, Midnight Whispers and Darkest Hour.

Andrew Neiderman has been ghostwriting books in the "V.C. Verse," including the Cutler series, since Andrews died in 1986.

Lifetime previously adapted their Dollanganger and Casteel novels as TV movies.