Lifetime is working on five more movies based on Ann Rule's true crime books.

Casting is underway for screen adaptations of Danger in the Dorm, Mortal Danger, Practice to Deceive, Bitter Harvest and Empty Promises.

The cable network previously turned Rule's bestsellers into the TV movies Too Late to Say Goodbye with Rob Lowe; Hunt for the I-5 Killer with John Corbett; Everything She Ever Wanted with Gina Gershon; and Capture of the Green River Killer with Tom Cavanagh.

"Females rule the upcoming Ann Rule productions in key writing and directing roles, far exceeding industry averages for writers and directors," a press release said. "Female directors make up 80 percent of these five titles. Additionally, three of the five directors are women of color, accounting for 60 percent. Also, three of the five films are written by women, also accounting for 60 percent."