Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Life by Ella.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the kids and family series Monday featuring Lily Brooks O'Briant.

Life by Ella follows Ella (O'Briant), a 13-year-old girl who recently completed chemotherapy for cancer. After the life-changing experience, Ella is eager to seize the day, appreciate each moment and face her fears.

"Ella returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds, and a major seize-the-day mentality. With her best friend (Artyon Celestine by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before and determined not to let the minutia of fake friends and social media status distract her," an official description reads.

Vanessa Carrasco, Kevin Rahm, Mary Faber, Aidan Wallace, Kunal Dudheker and Maya Lynne Robinson also have roles.

Life by Ella is created, written and executive produced by Bunk'd's Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock. The series premieres Sept. 2 on Apple TV+.