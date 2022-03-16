Coming-of-age comedy-drama Licorice Pizza won big at the 2022 National Board of Review awards gala.

The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, took home Best Film and Best Director at the event Tuesday in New York.

Haim and Hoffman, who both make their film debuts in Licorice Pizza, also won Breakthrough Performance.

Will Smith won Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Venus Williams and Serena Williams, in King Richard. Rachel Zeger was awarded Best Actress for her role as Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.

Ciaran Hinds won Best Supporting Actor for Belfast, while Aunjanue Ellis took home Best Supporting Actress for King Richard.

Other winners included Encanto for Best Animated Feature, A Hero for Best Foreign Language Film, Summer of Soul for Best Documentary and The Harder They Fall for Best Ensemble.

National Board of Review winners often overlap with those of the Academy Awards, which will take place March 27 in Los Angeles. The Power of the Dog leads this year's Oscar nominations.