Film star Liam Neeson's mother Kitty died this weekend at age 94, her parish priest in Northern Ireland announced.

The elder Neeson was a former school cook and mother of four children -- Liam and his sisters Elizabeth, Bernadette and Rosaleen.

Monsignor Paddy Delargy led prayers for Kitty at a live-streamed mass Saturday evening at the All Saints Church in Ballymena.

She reportedly had been ill for months following a fall and was being cared for at a nursing home.

Kitty died a day before Liam's 67th birthday on Sunday.

Her funeral arrangements are expected to be made for a later date, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept millions of people around the world in their homes social distancing while much international travel remains banned.

Neeson lives in upstate New York. He is known for his roles in Silence, Taken, Love Actually, Michael Collins, Rob Roy, Schindler's List and the Star Wars franchise.