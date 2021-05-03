LGBTQ relief benefit 'Can't Cancel Pride' to return on June 4
UPI News Service, 05/03/2021
IHeartMedia and P&G announced on Monday that LGBTQ virtual relief benefit Can't Cancel Pride will return on June 4.
The event, which raises financial support for organizations that support that LGBTQ community, will air across iHeartRadio's social channels, prideradio.com, iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app starting at 9 p.m. local time.
The show will be available on demand during Pride Month until June 30. The organizations that will benefit include GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.
The first Can't Cancel Pride took place in June 2020.
