But the reconciliation was clearly short-lived, as Justin chose to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season and pursue Lexi, who, in the back of her mind, feared Justin wasn't over Susie yet.
"If internally you knew the Susie thing was going to bother you, why not pivot and take a chance [on another guy]?" Joe Amabile asked Lexi during the Thursday, July 10 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast he co-hosts with wife Serena Pitt.
"Yeah, I regret it," Lexi confessed. "I don't have a lot of regrets, but that is a regret."
On Bachelor in Paradise'sSeason 10 premiere that aired July 7 on ABC, Lexi was shown expressing hesitation and reluctance to get involved with Justin because his breakup with Susie was so fresh.
"So I had talked to Susie before coming out to Paradise just because her and I are in very similar life stages," Lexi recalled.
Serena exclaimed, "That's wild that that's the person you went to for advice and you ended up on a date with Justin!"
Lexi agreed and revealed that she and Susie had actually talked for quite a bit. The women had discussed what they were looking for and whom they expected to see on the beach.
"I could've never anticipated Justin asking me on the date. He pulled myself and [Alexe Godin], and since it's Day 1, of course I'm going to say yes," Lexi explained.
"But I definitely had hesitations in my head, just having that conversation with Susie and understanding they have this history. I know she's in holding at the hotel at this point, so at any point, she could come down. Her and I flew [to Costa Rica] on the same day."
The Bachelor 28 alum recalled, "As soon as I told Justin that [Susie and I] had the phone call, I think his whole demeanor changed because he was like, 'You're kidding me!'"
Lexi alleged Justin had told her that he'd been single for two or three months by that point but Susie alluded to their breakup being "more recent" than that.
"So I definitely had hesitations, I will say, in terms of how I felt about him," Lexi admitted. "But I was like, 'Let's go and see what he's about. I know he's funny, which is something I'm looking for in my partner.'"
Although Lexi opted to give Justin the benefit of the doubt, she admitted she was still "so worried" about Susie's pending Paradise arrival. (Bachelor in Paradise promos have shown Susie dating in Paradise).
"It's all I talked about, to the point where I was starting to get a little frustrated, because it's just not what I signed up for," Lexi vented.
"It's not Justin's or Susie's fault; they both deserve a chance to meet someone new and get into a relationship that's right for them. But I started to feel like I was in the middle."
And Lexi claimed that whenever Justin talked about Susie, his behavior shifted.
"I started to get a gut feeling that there was still something there. It was just there. They just broke up and they dated for a long time. It's not the craziest thing," Lexi explained.
"I just really didn't want to be involved. But again, when I gave him the rose, he stood 10 toes down that he was fully moved on from this relationship and ready to meet someone knew or he wouldn't have come to the beach."
Lexi shared on the podcast how she talked to her mother recently about her Bachelor in Paradise regret.
"I think because I had that one-on-one with Justin, for whatever unknown reason, I felt like I owed him the rose. He opened up about things and I had the most time with him, and I just didn't have that with [Kyle Howard] or [Jonathon Johnson]," Lexi explained.
"But I think if I could go back, I would pull Justin right before the Rose Ceremony... [and say], 'These hesitations aren't going anywhere. It's kind of actually affecting me, to be able to invest myself in this. And so because of that, I'm going to take a chance on Kyle or Jonathan.'"
Lexi admitted that she just felt "so much pressure" at the Rose Ceremony to keep Justin and she's upset, in hindsight, that she didn't get to know Jonathon better, in particular.
"I think Kyle, just from the very brief conversation that we had, he seemed like there was potential there, but I didn't get enough to really dive in more about what he's looking for and his story," Lexi recalled.
"And then Jonathon, I think just because we've had this friendship and we've talked before and I know he's a good guy, that maybe would've felt like a safer option because he's more available and his ex isn't coming down to the beach."
But Lexi claimed Justin had "reassured her so many times" that he had healed from his breakup with Susie, which impacted her final decision.
"I ended up giving him the rose because we had the most time together, and he really, really reassured me," Lexi alleged.
Prior to her stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Lexi had quit Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor because she didn't think he'd be ready to settle down, get married and have children soon enough.